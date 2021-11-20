Ind vs NZ: West Bengal government relaxes night curfew hours - Know details

The West Bengal government said that the night restrictions will be relaxed in view of the final T20 match between India and New Zealand scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday (November 21).

The order read, “In view of the third T20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 21, 2021, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11pm to 5am shall be relaxed for two hours from 11pm of November 21, 2021 to 1am of November 22, 2021 for spectators, players, match officials, organisers and other persons associated with the said match.”

Apart from this, the Kolkata Metro will operate special midnight metro train services from Esplanade at 10:30 pm towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas. However, those possessing smart cards will only be allowed to avail of this service and no tokens will be issued.

Having sealed the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, Team India will now look to register a clean-sweep at the Eden Gardens.