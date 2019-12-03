Incidents of terrorism on decline, cross-border infiltration on rise after Article 370 abrogation in J&K: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that terrorist-related incidents declined since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

In a written reply to a question posed in Lok Sabha about incidents of terrorism in J&K since August 5, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said, "Incidents of terrorist violence declined after August 5. From August 5, 2019, to November 27, 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12, 2019, to August 4, 2019."

Commenting on the cross-border infiltration attempts made by terrorists across India's border, Reddy said, "There has been an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from 5th August 2019 - 31st October 2019 there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from 9th May 2019 - 4th August 2019."

The MHA also provided information about the number of civilians killed, which includes Non-Kashmiri labourers, after the abrogation of Article 370. "As per the report of Government of J&K, 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror-related incidents since 5th August, 2019," MHA stated.

The ministry also said the next of kins of civilians killed in terrorism-related incidents in J&K are entitled to an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh under the existing scheme of Jammu & Kashmir Government and an additional Rs 5 Lakh under a central scheme.

Maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Reddy said that security agencies are constantly receiving inputs about terror outfits that are backed by agencies across the border, to conducts attacks in the valley and disrupt stability in the region.