Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde (File Photo)

With the battle for control of Shiv Sena and party symbol knocking the Election Commission’s doors, the poll body has asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde camps to give documentary evidence to prove who will lead the party.

Both the warring factions have been asked to submit their reply by 1 pm on August 8 after which the Election Commission will hold hearing regarding the claims and disputes between both sides.