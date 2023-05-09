Search icon
Imran Khan arrest: Indian defence forces keeping close watch on situation in Pakistan; top updates

Former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested by the country's National Accountability Bureau from Islamabad on Tuesday. His arrest triggered protests and backlash from his supporters throughout Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

Amid the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ensuing protests in Pakistan, the Indian defence forces are keeping a close watch on the situation in the neighbouring country, ANI reported citing defence sources. A strong vigil is also being maintained by the defence forces along the Line of Control and the international border, the sources added. 

Former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested by the country's National Accountability Bureau from Islamabad on Tuesday. His arrest triggered protests and backlash from his supporters throughout Pakistan. Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. He was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC). A video showed Khan being whisked off by scores of armed security forces personnel in a black armoured vehicle. 

