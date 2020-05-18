'Humankind holds key to roll back pandemic': Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pens essay on COVID-19

The Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu, on Monday, highlighted the need to adopt new ways of living in times of this coronavirus disease (COVID-19) times and said that humankind holds the key to roll back the pandemic outbreak.

In an official Facebook post titled "A New Normal for Life After Corona", Naidu wrote, "Living responsibly with new attitudes towards life and humankind holds the key to roll back the pandemic."

The Vice President stressed on the need for new attitudes towards life and humanity amidst indications of the virus likely to stay for longer than earlier expected.

The post is a detailed 1,539-word article dealing at length with the philosophical and moral issues thrown at us by the COVID-19 pandemic and the way life needs to be lived henceforth.

He suggested the following steps for living with a new normal even after all the corona-induced restrictions are lifted:

1.Be aware that life is precious and to be lived meaningfully in harmony with the nature and fellow beings;

2. Know that what affects one person anywhere affects everyone everywhere, be it the disease or economy. Realize that your life depends on that of the other and vice versa and that the lives are inter-connected;

3.Rationally analyse the impact on the spread of virus before undertaking every movement or action;

4. Know that every challenge has a solution and it would come as soon as possible given the global efforts that are on;

5. Don’t respond impulsively to the uncertainty and be guided by rationality keeping faith in science and technology;

6. Adapt to the situation with confidence instead of panicking;

7. Stay put with behavioural changes ushered in during the lock down so far by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and ensuring hygiene;

8. Change old habits of thinking and working by acquiring new ones to meet the demands of time besides thinking positively and exercising regularly along with Yoga and Meditation;

9. Prevent stigmatisation so that the infected volunteer for treatment;

10.Check disinformation and prejudices against fellow citizens labelling them as carriers of the virus;

11. All forms of media should disseminate correct and scientific information instead of presenting the disease as a catastrophe; and

12.Let the sense of collective helplessness be replaced by the spirit of the virtue of living interconnected with the attendant shared destiny.

"What affects one person anywhere affects everyone everywhere, be it the disease or economy," Naidu highlighted the way in which all human beings are connected through actions and consequences.

The essay is divided into parts such as 'Life Before Corona', 'Life After Corona', 'COVID: A Civilizational Concern', 'Need for a New Normal' etc.