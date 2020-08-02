Home Minister Amit Shah hospitalised for COVID-19; get well wishes pour in from across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday. The minister himself confirmed the news from his official account on Twitter. He has currently been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

In the meanwhile, reactions started pouring in from across the political spectrum in connection with the development.

BJP President JP Nadda wrote, "Received news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted in Hindi, he wrote: "May God heal you completely soon and you join the service with full energy. We wish you all the best!"

Notably, Chouhan himself had tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote: "Our Prayers for a speedy recovery, get well soon Amit Shah Ji."

Our Prayers for speedy recovery, get well soon @AmitShah ji. https://t.co/dcKNHoarYt — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 2, 2020

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wished recovery to Shah on Twitter and wrote, "I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge."

I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma wrote, "My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah Ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power, you will soon come out of this."

My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 2, 2020

Earlier, Union Home Minster Amit Shah himself confirmed the news from his official handle on Twitter. He said that due to early symptoms coronavirus, he went for a test and the test result came positive. Although his health is fine, he will get himself admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, Shah said.

He also urged those who came into close contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your tests done," Shah tweeted out in Hindi.

Meanwhile, India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of 54,735 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally over the 17.50 lakh mark, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 17,50,724. Among these cases 5,67,730 are active. A total of 11,45,630 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.