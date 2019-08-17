'His gesture is deeply touching': PM Modi thanks Bhutanese counterpart Tshering for welcoming him at airport

This is PM Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi, after arriving in Bhutan for his two-day state visit on Saturday, posted from his official handle on Twitter, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, for welcoming him at the airport, and saying that the gesture was 'deeply touching'. He also said that it marked the start of an important visit.

"Reached Bhutan a short while ago, marking the start of an important visit. I am extremely grateful to @PMBhutan for welcoming me at the airport. His gesture is deeply touching," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering also tweeted, declaring that he heartily welcomes Modi, 'an inspiring leader who embodies courage, compassion and conviction, and leads the world’s largest democracy'.

"To an inspiring leader who embodies courage, compassion and conviction, and leads the world’s largest democracy, we heartily welcome you to Bhutan Shri @narendramodi," Bhutan's Prime Minister, Lotay Tshering, tweeted.

The Indian Prime Minister was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering and others on his arrival at the Paro International Airport.

A child presented a bouquet to the Prime Minister as he stepped off the plane in Paro- a valley town in Bhutan, west of the capital, Thimphu.

PM Modi received a guard of honour at the airport.

This is his second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said on Friday that India-Bhutanpartnership forms an important pillar of New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and expressed confidence that his two-day trip will promote the time-tested ties between the two countries.

Modi will officially begin his engagements by visiting the Simtokha Dzong, a monastery built by Ngawang Namgyal who unified Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to receive audiences with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan and hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart.

On the second day of his visit, Modi is scheduled to visit the National Memorial Chorten. He will also be attending a cultural performance at Tashichhodzong - a Buddhist monastery - hosted in his honour.

The Prime Minister will also address the students at the Royal University of Bhutan.

During the visit, 10 MoUs are slated to be signed between the two close neighbours in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including that of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.

(With ANI inputs)