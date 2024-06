Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat

As per early trends, Amritpal Singh was with a margin of over 7000 votes

Independent candidate from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh was leading from the seat with a margin of 7333 votes.

