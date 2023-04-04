Search icon
Heavy downpour, bad weather hit Bengaluru airport, 14 flights diverted, six departures delayed

14 flights in Bengaluru were diverted due to heavy rain and bad weather.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

Bnegaluru bad weather | Photo: PTI

Fourteen flights were diverted and six departures were delayed on Tuesday evening due to a heavy downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli on the city outskirts where the Kempegowda International Airport is located, airport authorities said.

Strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM, an airport official said.

"Overall 14 flights were diverted. 12 were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and one to Hyderabad. Airline wise count seven Indigo Flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines and one each of Go Air and Air India. Six departures were delayed," the official told PTI.

The official added that normal operations have resumed."Flights diverted to Chennai are being refuelled and will return to Bengaluru shortly," she said.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm of rainfall on Tuesday evening. Due to the heavy downpour, traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli. On the other hand, there was no rainfall in the central region of the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

