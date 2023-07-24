Headlines

He is aware: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar is well aware of the fact that he would not become the chief minister and the same was conveyed to him during the meetings held before July 2.

PTI

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's claim that Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the chief minister replacing Eknath Shinde in August.
Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar is well aware of the fact that he would not become the chief minister and the same was conveyed to him during the meetings held before July 2.

Responding to Chavan's claim that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is part of the state government, will be appointed as the chief minister around August 10, Fadnavis said the Cabinet may be expanded by that date and nothing else. “As a leader of the single largest party in 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), I am officially telling you that Ajit Pawar will not become the chief minister of Maharashtra," Fadnavis told reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan.

When meetings of 'Mahayuti' took place (before the July 2 induction of the NCP faction in the government), Ajit Pawar was given a clear picture that he would not get the post of chief minister, the BJP leader said. He stressed Eknath Shinde will remain the CM and there will be no change.

Fadnavis also claimed a clear picture was given to Ajit Pawar about the power-sharing formula and he had agreed to it. "He (Ajit) not only agreed to it but also made it clear in his speech that there is no discussion on changing the guard in Maharashtra,” he said.

Fadnavis snubbed Prithviraj Chavan for allegedly peddling rumours. "They should stop confusing people about 'Mahayuti'. Leaders are not confused but party workers do get perplexed. People like Prithviraj Chavan are spreading rumours. If something is going to happen by August 10, it would be the expansion of the state Cabinet. The CM will take a call on it,” he said.

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. While Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, the MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Later, the crucial finance department was allotted to the nephew of Sharad Pawar. Shinde had said Ajit Pawar's entry into the government posed no threat to him.

READ | Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand; check latest forecast

 

