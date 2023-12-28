‘Hain Tayyar Hum’: Congress to sound poll bugle in Nagpur; Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi set to address rally

Headlines

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

Chinese company faces criticism for requesting women to wear makeup to 'motivate' team

Meet woman YouTuber with 1400000 subscribers, home chef turned online star, she has a net worth of…

'Rs 6,000 loss': Kanpur man takes Ola to reach Jhansi as 9-hour train delay disrupts plans

Anil Ambani’s wife pens heartfelt note for ‘Pappa’, shares rare family picture

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Goa: Outrage sparks as viral video shows children sleeping on top of moving SUV, watch

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

Meet woman YouTuber with 1400000 subscribers, home chef turned online star, she has a net worth of…

Benefits of eating peanuts 

8 superfoods to boost immunity during winter

Productive habits you must follow in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

This superstar made debut with Rekha, gave 10 consecutive flop films, once burnt father's entire salary, he is now...

Cheeni Kum child actress Swini Khara ties the knot with Urvish Desai in grand wedding ceremony, see photos and videos

HomeIndia

India

‘Hain Tayyar Hum’: Congress to sound poll bugle in Nagpur; Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi set to address rally

The mega event assumes significance as it will be held in Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters and 'Deekshabhoomi', the historic place where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, are located.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

article-main
PTI photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress is set to kickstart its campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections with its mega rally 'Hain Tayyar Hum' in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, the party's 139th foundation day.

"It will be a historic moment for the people of the country," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said addressing a press conference at the venue of the event. The party will give a message of change to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, according to party leaders.

The mega event assumes significance as it will be held in Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters and 'Deekshabhoomi', the historic place where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, are located.

"The rally, with the theme 'Hain Tayyar Hum' (we are ready), will send a good message throughout the country. The Congress will sound the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls due next year,'' party MLA from Nagpur Nitin Raut told PTI.

Elaborate preparations have been made for the mega rally at Dighori in Nagpur where lakhs of people and Congress workers will attend the event, as per party leaders.

"Whenever the country faced trouble, the Congress pitched in and a big change took place in the country,'' Patole told reporters.

He claimed the country's democratic system, Constitution, and all the four pillars of democracy are under threat. "It is the responsibility of the Congress party to keep these systems intact," he said.

"On the foundation day of the Congress, a message of change will be given by resolving to bring down the tyrannical and arrogant government of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Patole claimed the BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Income Tax Department to suppress opposition voices.

"They (opposition leaders) are being intimidated. Over 100 MPs are suspended for questioning the security breach at Parliament. But the Congress is not scared of such action. Just as the world's most powerful British were forced to leave the country, we will make this dictatorial BJP sit at home as well," he added.

While inflation and problems of farmers, workers, and youth have become serious issues, the government systems are under siege, he alleged. "The battle of the Congress is to save the country which is going through a difficult situation and the Congress guarantees that it will save the nation," he added.

Congress MLA Raut said the party has chosen Nagpur for the rally due to its ideology and thinking. On one hand, there is the RSS ideology, and the other hand is the ideology of Constitution's architect Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar which is aligned with the ideology of the Congress, he said.

The public will certainly go along with the slogan of the Congress and the rally will sound the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Raut added.

On Thursday evening, Kharge will also hold a meeting here with the Congress general secretaries and other senior party leaders, as per the schedule shared by the party.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cheeni Kum child actress Swini Khara ties the knot with Urvish Desai in grand wedding ceremony, see photos and videos

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

Congress leader Priyank Kharge attacks Amit Shah, calls him 'most incompetent Home Minister in independent India'

Anil Ambani’s wife pens heartfelt note for ‘Pappa’, shares rare family picture

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE