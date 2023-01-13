Search icon
Gurugram news: Fake cop extorts Rs 1.40 lakh from car riders

Gurugram's fake officer extorted Rs 1.40 lakh from two coworkers by threatening to frame them for making out in a public place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

Gurugram news: Fake cop extorts Rs 1.40 lakh from car riders
Representational Image

Gurugram Police said on Friday a fake policeman threatened to frame a man and woman under the charge of making out in a public place and extorted them for Rs 1.40 lakh. The victims, all employees of the same company, were sitting in a vehicle outside Kingdom of Heaven around 8:15 p.m. on a Wednesday when a guy in a police uniform approached them.

Shubham Taneja, a resident of Sector-9, submitted a complaint alleging that he was approached by the imposters and told to roll down his window. Taneja said that the guy threatened to take them to the police station and confiscated their phones and identification. Then, he demanded that they pay a bribe of Rs 2 lakh before letting them go.

"We both withdrew Rs 1 lakh from our ATM cards,while Rs 40,000 were kept in the car. After taking Rs 1.40 lakh, he returned our phones and identity cards and fled. We went to our homes and filed a complaint on Thursday," Shubham Taneja stated.

Also, READ: Delhi Kanjhawala case: Blood sample confirms that four accused in car accident had consumed alcohol

An FIR was filed against the "fake officer" at the Sector 29 Police Station on Thursday night, alleging extortion under IPC section 384 as a result of the complaint. Sub Inspector Sajjan Singh, the investigation's point man, stated, "We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the area."

(With inputs from PTI)

