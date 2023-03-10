Gurugram HR manager arrested for chain snatching in Agra, comes from wealthy family, salary is…

HR Manager of MNC booked for chain snatching | Photo:Pixabay

An HR Manager of an MNC in Gurugram was arrested for snatching gold chains from women's necks. The police were receiving reports of chain snatching for a long but could not pinpoint a particular person for the act. The accused, identified as Abhishek Ojha, works at a decent-paying job in Gurugram at a salary of Rs 45,000 per month.

He does not have any criminal records against him and this made it difficult for the police to spot him. After arrest, he confessed that he did this to satisfy his vanity.

He said that, due to working from home, he would have the time to take his bike out for a ride and snatch gold chains on any given chance and sell those to a jeweller. He confessed to having even used a gun to scare women.

Talking to the police he even confessed that he comes from a well-off family and his father works at a high post of some big company in Punjab.