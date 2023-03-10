Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Gurugram HR manager arrested for chain snatching in Agra, comes from wealthy family, salary is…

HR Manager of an MNC in Gurugram was arrested for chain snatching.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Gurugram HR manager arrested for chain snatching in Agra, comes from wealthy family, salary is…
HR Manager of MNC booked for chain snatching | Photo:Pixabay

An HR Manager of an MNC in Gurugram was arrested for snatching gold chains from women's necks. The police were receiving reports of chain snatching for a long but could not pinpoint a particular person for the act. The accused, identified as Abhishek Ojha, works at a decent-paying job in Gurugram at a salary of Rs 45,000 per month. 

He does not have any criminal records against him and this made it difficult for the police to spot him. After arrest, he confessed that he did this to satisfy his vanity. 

He said that, due to working from home, he would have the time to take his bike out for a ride and snatch gold chains on any given chance and sell those to a jeweller. He confessed to having even used a gun to scare women. 

Read: Watch: Massive fire breaks out inside Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai

Talking to the police he even confessed that he comes from a well-off family and his father works at a high post of some big company in Punjab. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET admit card for phase 5 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.