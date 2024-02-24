Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Know date, history and significance

On this day, people gather at the Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi to celebrate Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Guru Ravidas, also known as Bhagat Ravidas, was a key figure in the Bhakti Movement, championing human rights and equality. His teachings influenced many, guiding them toward a righteous life. His birthday, celebrated as Guru Ravidas Jayanti, holds great significance in Northern India, especially in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana. Revered as a saint, poet, and philosopher, his wisdom continues to inspire people, fostering unity and respect.

Date:

Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on February 24 this year. The Purnima Tithi starts at 3:33 PM on February 23 and concludes at 5:59 PM on February 24.

History:

Guru Ravidas, known as Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas, was born in 1377 CE in Seer Govardhanpur, a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Despite his humble origins, he devoted his life to advocating for human rights and equality. Renowned for his poetry, some of his verses are included in Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Meera Bai, a mystic poet and devoted follower of Lord Krishna, revered Guru Ravidas as her spiritual guide.

Significance:

On this day, people gather at the Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi to celebrate Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary. They sing Gurbani, perform aarti, and hold Nagarkirtans. Devotees from all over come to honor the teachings of the saint. They visit sacred sites and take dips in the river to offer prayers. The celebration unites people in reverence and remembrance of Guru Ravidas' wisdom and teachings.