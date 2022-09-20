Search icon
Gujarat elections: AAP will implement old pension scheme if elected in state, says Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also assured that if voted to power in Gujarat, his party will restore the old pension scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal (file photo)

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has promised to implement the old pension scheme for state government employees if his party is voted to power.

"Government employees in Gujarat have taken to the streets in large numbers. Their main demand is the implementation of the old pension scheme. I guarantee them that when AAP forms a government, we will implement the OPS in Gujarat," Kejriwal told reporters in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also issued an order considering the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the AAP-ruled state.

Kejriwal is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections. "Like Punjab, we will implement OPS in Gujarat," the Delhi chief minister said. Kejriwal asked the protesting employees of the state government to continue their struggle.

"If this (BJP) government does it (implement the OPS), then fine. If not, then we will implement it when the incumbent government changes after two months," he said.

Congress on old pension scheme

Interestingly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day assured that if voted to power in Gujarat, his party will restore the old pension scheme.

Kejriwal said state employees play a big role in electing or defeating a government. He urged them to promote AAP and work to dethrone the BJP government, which has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years. "As soon as AAP forms a government, we will resolve all your (government employees) issues," he said.

Queried on a group of retired bureaucrats questioning his alleged attempt to induce public servants in Gujarat to help AAP in the upcoming polls, Kejriwal said they never raised the issues of protecting employees and corruption in Gujarat.

"I would like to ask them (retired bureaucrats) to write once for the implementation of the OPS. All these forest guards, ex-servicemen, and NHM health workers are all citizens of the country and have democratic rights...If they are unhappy and want a change in government, then why can't this be done" he asked.

(With inputs from PTI)

