Shocker from IIT Bombay after Chandigarh University! Canteen worker arrested for peeping into girls bathroom

A canteen worker has been accused of recording videos of IIT Bombay girl students from the Hostel bathroom.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

After the Chandigarh University video leaked row, yet another similar incident has come up where a canteen worker at IIT Bombay was arrested for peeping girls from the hostel bathroom. A case has been recorded against the worker under IPC section 354C. 

The accused was allegedly peeping at girl students through the window slits in one of the bathrooms in H10 and she raised concerns after noticing that someone was recording her.  The engineering college has issued a statement, which claims, "there was an attempt to violate the personal space of women residents of a hostel by an employee of the hostel night canteen." 

The statement also mentioned that "the culprit was caught and handed over to the police." The institute's official statement also confirmed that the Mumbai police are investigating the matter. 

As per the institute, no footage has been shared from the culprit's phone. The institute has also assured the safety and security of its students and said, "IIT Bombay stands with its students and we will do everything in our capacity to ensure the safety and security of our students." 

The engineering college also informed that the canteen has been closed and it will reopen with only woman staff working.

Read: Chandigarh University 'leaked videos' row: Viral claims versus facts

