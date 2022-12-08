Gujarat Election: Uddhav Thackeray congratulates PM Modi, says projects 'taken away' from Maharashtra helped in victory

Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Modi on Gujarat victory | Photo: File

After Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) victory in the Gujarat elections on Thursday (December 8), Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that projects "taken away" from Maharashtra contributed to the result.

Thackeray said that the result in Gujarat was expected and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is the reason why people voted in such a large number. "I congratulate the BJP and PM Modi for the victory in Gujarat which is record-breaking and historic," he said.

He also took a jibe at the BJP government at the Centre by saying that "the projects which were taken away to Gujarat from Maharashtra also helped in the victory."

The opposition parties in Maharashtra have been targeting the BJP over the state recently losing some big-ticket industrial projects to Gujarat. The Aam Aadmi Party divided votes in Gujarat and it clearly benefited the BJP, the Sena leader further remarked.

Modi was visiting Maharashtra on December 11 and he was expected to make major announcements with an eye on the Mumbai civic polls, the Sena chief further said.

(With inputs from PTI)