Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: 'I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti,' PM Modi thanks supporters for historic win

BJP has declared a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections of 2022, according to the most recent EC trends. Several leaders used Twitter to tweet their response to the outcomes. PM Modi expressed his happiness over the results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 2022 and thanked party members and supporters for the overwhelming victory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to be headed for a historic victory as it led in other constituencies on Thursday, crossing the majority benchmark in Gujarat by winning the majority of Assembly seats whose results have been released so far.

The simple majority threshold in the Assembly of the state, which has 182 members, is 92. On the other hand, the Congress, which had won 12 seats and was leading in just 5, was on track to have its terrible performance in the state. AAP, a recent entry, has won four Assembly seats so far and was in the lead for one more.

Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022

To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party. December 8, 2022

I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come. @BJP4Himachal — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022

Amit Shah, a minister in the Union, has also expressed his gratitude for the Gujarati people's unwavering support. Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's victory in the Gujarat elections on Thursday and claimed that projects "taken away" from Maharashtra attributed to the results.

READ | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM on December 12 as BJP gears up for landslide victory