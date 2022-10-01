Search icon
Gujarat: Container truck catches fire on NH 48 in Valsad

The truck was en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire under control.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

ANI Photo

In the early hours of Saturday, a container truck caught fire on NH 48 in the Valsad district of Gujarat. The truck was en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire under control.

"As soon as we got the information, we reached the spot. The truck was on its way from Mumbai to Ahmedabad carrying bottles of shampoo and perfume. We saw that there was an explosion. It took one and a half to two hours to douse the fire," said, Divyesh Patel, Fire Officer, Pardi, Valsad.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)

