Gujarat: Container truck catches fire on NH 48 in Valsad

ANI Photo

In the early hours of Saturday, a container truck caught fire on NH 48 in the Valsad district of Gujarat. The truck was en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire under control.

"As soon as we got the information, we reached the spot. The truck was on its way from Mumbai to Ahmedabad carrying bottles of shampoo and perfume. We saw that there was an explosion. It took one and a half to two hours to douse the fire," said, Divyesh Patel, Fire Officer, Pardi, Valsad.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)