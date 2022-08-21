Search icon
Gujarat cabinet reshuffle before polls: Revenue and building ministries taken away from two ministers

Gujarat Cabinet: Both Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi are among the 10 Cabinet Ministers in the Bhupendra Patel government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo: Twitter/Bhupendra Patel)

The Gujarat government made a major rejig in the cabinet on Saturday night. The Revenue Department has been taken away from Rajendra Trivedi while Road and Building Ministry has been taken away from Purnesh Modi.

Both ministries will now be held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The move comes a few months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat in December 2022. 

According to the state government notification, Trivedi will continue to hold Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments while Purnesh Modi will hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Ministries.

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi has been given the charge of Revenue Ministry as Minister of State (MoS) while Jagdish Ishwar Panchal has been given the charge of Road and Building ministry as Minister of State (MoS).

Rajendra Trivedi who has been removed from the revenue department is considered to be number 2 in the Gujarat government. When Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister, it was Trivedi who took oath immediately after him.

During his tenure as the Revenue Minister, Trivedi had conducted surprise inspections of many offices of the department. He remained in news due to his sudden inspections.

Both Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi are among the 10 Cabinet Ministers in the Bhupendra Patel government. Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister last September, following the entire Gujarat cabinet was asked to resign by the top BJP leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)

