Greater Noida: 57-year-old man rapes 9-year-old girl in Eco Village 3 society's club

Greater Noida: A 57-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for raping a nine-year-old girl. The incident took place on Sunday at the Eco Village 3 society.

The parents of the girl had gone to the market and left the child in the custody of Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who is an employee of the victim's father.

According to the police, the victim's father and Sharma worked in Gurugram.

The accused took the victim inside the society's clubhouse and raped her. The act was caught on the CCTV installed in the club.

The accused threatened the girl against divulging the act to anyone.

The child, however, told this to her mother who lodged a police complaint.

The man has been arrested.