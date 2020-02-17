Grant permanent commission to women officers in army within three months, Supreme Court directs Centre

Noting that women officers are also eligible for command posting, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the central government to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Army within three months. It said that there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

Rejecting Centre's argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them permanent commission and command postings, the court said that it is disturbing and against the concept of equality.

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.

The apex court further noted that despite there being no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing grant of permanent commission to women officers, the Centre showed scant regard in implementing the directive in past one decade.