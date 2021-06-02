Govt bars security officials from publishing material after retirement without clearance

The government has barred retired officials of security and intelligence organisations from publishing material, including that related to their experience and expertise in the organisation, without clearance from the head of the organisation.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a notification that Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 are being amended.

"No government servant, who having worked in any intelligence or security-related organization included in the second schedule of Right to Information Act, shall, without prior clearance from the head of organization, make any publication after retirement of any material relating to or including domain of the organisation, including reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organization," the notification said.

It also prohibits officials from publishing without clearance "sensitive information, the disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovergnity and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state or relation with a foreign state or which would lead to incitement of an offence".

A clarification has also been issued by the government in this matter, stressing that the 'intention is always to safeguard national interest'.

In a statement, the government said that "an erroneous and misleading narrative is sought to be created with regard to the above rules, which were designed to remove any confusion regarding existing restrictions on the subject."

The government added that "in the past, a few intelligence and government officials, who have worked in Intelligence or Security-related organisations, have publicly expressed themselves, by means of writing or speaking, revealing specific knowledge and sensitive information gained by virtue of having worked in that organisation."

"In order to bring clarity, these rules were issued. By no means do these rules deny any such former official from expressing his/her views. In fact, it makes it easier for them to do so, given that they can now contact the Head of their former employer organisation and seek clarification on whether the proposed material is sensitive or non-sensitive," read the statement.