Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Significance, celebration, hymns and everything else you need to know

Like every year Ganesh Chaturthi is here and devotees are ready to celebrate Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati’s son Lord Ganesha's birthday with love. Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of ten days and this year it will be celebrated on September 10.

As we all know, no task is complete without remembering Lord Ganesha. He symbolises an auspicious and pure start to everything in the world which is also called the 'shubharambh' in Hindi. Devotees worship him and sing his aarti at the beginning of any puja or work so that things go through with Lord Ganesha's blessings without any obstacles.

Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, is believed to born on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Thithi of Bhadrapada month. He is also known as Vighnaharta and Sukhkarta - which means that he can take away all your sadness, obstacles and hurdles in life. Since he has a head of an elephant, he is also called Ekdanta, Gajanana and Ganpati.

The process of welcoming Lord Ganesha ends with Ganesha aarti. In the Hindu religion, no puja begins or ends without singing Ganesh aarti.

The festival begins on Ganesha Chaturthi and continues till Anant Chaturdashi for ten days in which Lord Ganesha is celebrated across India. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is welcomed into homes and pandals by devotees which is followed by a puja. Lord Ganesha is offered milk, curd, sandalwood, flowers, coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks.

Though Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, Maharashtra stands out among other states with huge pandals and larger than life Ganesha idols. However, this year CM Uddhav Thackeray has requested people to stay home and celebrate Lord Ganesha through online streaming of pujas in pandals.

If you also worship and celebrate Lord Ganesha but have difficulties in remembering aartis, mantra etc then here are few online portals where you can listen and download Ganesha aarti, shlokas and mantra:

