Galwan Valley video showing confrontation between Indian-Chinese soldiers released by China

Chinese state media has tweeted a new video of last year's border faceoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. This is a video from June 2020, when there was confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

This comes after China officially acknowledged it has suffered casualties in the violent Galwan Valley faceoff, and named four officers and soldiers who died in the border clash.

A tweet by Chinese state media analyst Shen Shiwei alleges Indian troops 'trespassed into Chinese side'.

The Chinese state media video - clearly another attempt at propaganda shows a large group of soldiers from both sides crossing a river in biting cold and meeting on the rocky banks, where some of them are seen pushing each other to go back. As night falls, soldiers from both sides are seen with flashlights, batons and shields standing on the edge of a cliff. There is much shouting in the dark.

Sequence of events

The Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops happened when Chinese soldiers prevented Indian soldiers from marching up to their traditional patrolling point.

India and China have pulled back troops from the south and north banks of the bitterly contested Pangong Lake area high in the western Himalayas.

Top military officers of both sides are scheduled to meet to discuss further disengagement.

The Chinese side is keeping its troop presence in north bank of Pangong Lake to east of 'Finger 8'.

Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near 'Finger 3'.

Structures built by both sides since April 2020 in both north and south banks of Pangong Lake area have been removed and landforms restored.