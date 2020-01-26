Gaganyaan will be historic achievement for India in 21st Century: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission to send astronauts into space will be a historic achievement for India in 21st Century.

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2020, Modi said, "In 2022, we will be celebrating 75 years of Independence. And on that occasion, we have to fulfil the pledge to take an Indian into space through the Gaganyaan mission."

"Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century. It will prove to be a milestone for New India," the Prime Minister said.

Modi praised the four pilots of the Indian Air Force who have been selected as astronauts for the mission and their forthcoming training in Russia.

“These promising youngsters symbolise India's skill, talent, ability, courage and dreams. Our four friends are about to go to Russia in a few days for their training. I am confident that this would script another golden chapter in India-Russia friendship and cooperation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that after their training for over a year, they would shoulder the responsibility of carrying the hopes and aspirations of the nation and soaring into space.

"On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate these four youngsters and the Indian and Russian scientists and engineers associated with this mission," he said.

The announcement for the Gaganyaan project was made by Modi during his Independence day speech on August 15, 2018. After this manned mission, India will become the 4th country after Russia, US and China to send humans in space.

The Gaganyaan launch will coincide with the 75th year of India’s Independence.

ISRO has said two test space missions have been planned before three Indian astronauts are sent into space.

The first unmanned mission will be carried out by December this year while the manned space mission is planned before August 15, 2022 when India celebrated 75 years of Independence.

The second unmanned mission has been planned for June next year.

As per the ISRO sources, India's heaviest launch vehicle “Bahubali” GSLV Mark-III will the carry astronauts to space.