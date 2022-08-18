Search icon
Four of family including minor killed in car-truck collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The deceased have been identified as Sumit (34), Yagit (7), Tejpal (48) and his wife Babli (40) and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Representational Image

Four family members, including a minor, were killed and another was injured when their SUV collided with a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) on Thursday.

The accident took place near Kushaliya village, police said.

The SUV was carrying five people at the time of the accident. Four of the five people died on the spot, and a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured. According to police, she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the victims, residents of Haryana, were travelling from Haridwar to Rohtak.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit (34), Yagit (7), Tejpal (48) and his wife Babli (40) and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the crash.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G and SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha visited the scene after the accident and instructed officials about road safety and speed limits on the DME so that such accidents could be avoided in the future.

