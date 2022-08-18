Four of family including minor killed in car-truck collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Representational Image

Four family members, including a minor, were killed and another was injured when their SUV collided with a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) on Thursday.

The accident took place near Kushaliya village, police said.

The SUV was carrying five people at the time of the accident. Four of the five people died on the spot, and a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured. According to police, she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the victims, residents of Haryana, were travelling from Haridwar to Rohtak.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit (34), Yagit (7), Tejpal (48) and his wife Babli (40) and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the crash.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G and SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha visited the scene after the accident and instructed officials about road safety and speed limits on the DME so that such accidents could be avoided in the future.