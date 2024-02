Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail to attend niece’s wedding

The Rouse Avenue Court granted 3 days interim bail to Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday to attend his niece's wedding function from February 13 to 15.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.