Five Bihar cops held on corruption charges

These cops have been accused of taking a bribe to release criminals who were recently apprehended in Naubatpur with stolen coins worth Rs 18 lakh

Patna Police has had to face massive humiliation after five cops of the Beur police station were recently arrested on charges of corruption. These cops have been accused of taking a bribe to release criminals who were recently apprehended in Naubatpur with stolen coins worth Rs 18 lakh.

The five cops arrested, including the head of Beur police station, have been accused of taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to release a van they had apprehended which had stolen coins worth Rs 18 lakh. While the van had been apprehended on the night of July 15, the culprits were reportedly given a free passage after they paid the bribe. The driver of the private vehicle has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Strict action is being assured against all those who allegedly took a bribe to let the criminals off the hook. The matter is reportedly being investigated even as Patna Police faces a credibility crisis. A face-saving exercise may be launched and personnel are being once again warned to adhere by the law they serve to protect.

Cops all across Bihar have made the news for wrong reasons on several occasions. In 2018, several junior cops were filmed fast asleep during a law and order briefing ahead of Durga Puja celebrations in the state. At the time, a top cop had sought to defend the nap by saying that the personnel are overworked.

