Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations among other things.

Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation have rejected the government proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton at MSP. In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders, a panel of three Union ministers on Sunday proposed buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices (MSP) for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The Centre says something else in the discussions and while speaking at the press conference outside, they say different things. We have not given any proposal. We will move towards Delhi on February 21 at 11 am.”

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

READ | 'Misinformation': Congress on talk of Kamal Nath's switch to BJP

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders over their demands as thousands of protesting farmers were camping at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by police. The call for the march was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press their demands.

(With inputs from PTI)