'Express regret', says Jayant Sinha after criticised for garlanding Jharkhand lynching convicts

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

DNA: Adipurush's 'trial' in the court of religion, How Censor Board cleared Adipurush despite its controversial dialogue

Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

After historic US state visit, PM Modi meets Bohra Muslims; Indian diaspora in Egypt

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

HomeIndia

India

'Express regret', says Jayant Sinha after criticised for garlanding Jharkhand lynching convicts

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Wednesday expressed regret after he was severely criticised for felicitating eight men convicted for killing a meat trader in Jharkhand last year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 04:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Wednesday expressed regret after he was severely criticised for felicitating eight men convicted for killing a meat trader in Jharkhand last year.

"I have earlier also said that law will take its own course. Guilty will be punished and innocent will be spared. If by garlanding those men, an impression has gone out that I support such vigilantism then I express regret," Sinha told ANI.

A group of people had lynched Alimuddin Ansari, 40, in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car. Forensic tests later confirmed that the meat he was carrying was beef.

In March this year, a fast track court convicted 11 people for lynching. However, last week, Jharkhand High Court suspended the life sentence of eight persons, including a BJP functionary. 

After getting bail, the convicts walked out of the Jai Prakash Narain Central Jail and headed straight to Sinha's residence where they were welcomed with garlands.

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had slammed Sinha for felicitating convicts and urged citizens to support a petition asking the Harvard University to withdraw minister's alumni status.

Slamming Sinha, Rahul Gandhi asked people to support a petition created on change.org which is filed by Prateek Kanwal, a 2018 graduate from Harvard University. 

"If the sight of a highly educated MP & Central Minister, Jayant Sinha, garlanding & honouring criminals convicted of lynching an innocent man, fills you with disgust, click on the link & support this petition," Rahul said in a tweet.

In a petition, Kanwal has posted a letter written to Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow to bring his attention to the 'infamy' that one of alumni, Mr. Jayant Sinha (Harvard Business School, 1992) has gained in India and the disrepute he has brought to the university by his intemperate actions.

Earlier, defending his actions, Sinha said that the Ranchi High Court has suspended the sentence of the accused and released them on bail and he was honouring the law.

"I have full faith in our judicial system and the rule of law. Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honoring the due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and the guilty will be appropriately punished," the minister said in a tweet.

In April too, Sinha had raised doubts over the police investigation and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Ramgarh lynching case.

Showing his angst against his son's behaviour, Yashwant Sinha had tweeted: "Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win."

Former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and 41 other retired bureaucrats have demanded that Union minister Jayant Sinha be sacked for felicitating eight people convicted in a lynching case, saying his action shows "there is a licence to kill minorities".

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi, Noida flood news: ‘India’s No. 1 Bull’ worth Rs 1 crore rescued amid Yamuna flooding

Wife of billionaire with Rs 9,35,000 crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

This IIT alumnus, pilot-YouTuber earns crores from big brand endorsements, estimated net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE