Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons for 4th time today, to leave for Goa

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly considering the possibility of missing the fourth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which required him to appear before it on January 18 (Thursday). The summons are linked to the investigation into financial irregularities associated with the Delhi Excise Policy. The potential reason for Kejriwal's absence is his upcoming three-day visit to Goa.

According to sources from the chief minister's office, Kejriwal is scheduled to depart for Goa on January 18 to assess the preparedness of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While the AAP has not issued an official statement regarding the summons, Kejriwal mentioned during an event in the national capital on January 17 that he would comply with "whatever is necessary as per law".