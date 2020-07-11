'Even leaders like Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost': Sharad Pawar takes a dig at BJP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday insisted that no politician should take voters for granted as even powerful leaders, like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had to face historical defeats.

While commenting on the BJP's defeat in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, Pawar said, "In a democracy, you cannot think that you will remain in power eternally. Voters will not tolerate if they are taken for granted. Powerful leaders mass base with like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been defeated."

Pawar was on this day aiming his critique at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's "Mi punha yein" (I will come back) call after the state assembly polls last year. Pawar said that the voters thought that this stance had a sense of arrogance and taught a lesson.

The NCP supremo, in the interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' newspaper, also refuted rumours of cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state and said that there was not an "iota of truth" in the reports of differences among the three coalition partners - the NCP, the Shiv Sena, and the Congress.

Pawar insisted that the change of government in Maharashtra was not an accident and there was a clear change in the line of sentiment prevailing among the voters when it came to the national elections and the assembly polls. Even though BJP did well in the Lok Sabha polls, it fared poorly in assembly elections in different states. Even people of Maharashtra voted for a change," Pawar said.

The piece, published in 'Saamana' today, was the first of a three-part interview series with the veteran politicians.