Election Commission approves Home Ministry's request, extends Amulya Patnaik's term as Delhi Police Commissioner

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was to retire on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had written a letter to the EC seeking an extension of Patnaik's tenure for a month.

An Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January 30, 2017.

Amulya Patnaik was posted as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi's Najafgarh area. Afterwards, he was posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Puducherry.