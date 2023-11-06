ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud linked money laundering case

The legislator was taken into custody under provisions of the PMLA after he was detained by agency officials.

Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud, official sources said. The legislator was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was detained by agency officials from a public meeting he was holding in Malerkotla, they said.

The sources alleged that Gajjan Majra had skipped multiple summons issued to him in the past and hence, was detained and then arrested after questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang charged that the way Gajjan Majra was picked up from a public meeting by the ED shows the BJP's politics of defaming the party.

He said the MLA has been facing a case since before he joined AAP. In May last year, the CBI conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore.

In September 2022, the ED conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud. The ED team had seized Rs 32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives during the raids.

