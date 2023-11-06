Headlines

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud linked money laundering case

Centre launches 'Bharat Atta' at subsidised rates ahead of Diwali

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Ring Light under 60% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

7 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

7 health benefits of cutting out sugar

Best natural remedies for skin during winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Pankaj Tripathi says there is lot of 'average work' in films these days: 'Something slightly above average seems great'

HomeIndia

India

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud linked money laundering case

The legislator was taken into custody under provisions of the PMLA after he was detained by agency officials.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud, official sources said. The legislator was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was detained by agency officials from a public meeting he was holding in Malerkotla, they said.

The sources alleged that Gajjan Majra had skipped multiple summons issued to him in the past and hence, was detained and then arrested after questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang charged that the way Gajjan Majra was picked up from a public meeting by the ED shows the BJP's politics of defaming the party.

He said the MLA has been facing a case since before he joined AAP. In May last year, the CBI conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore.

In September 2022, the ED conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud. The ED team had seized Rs 32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives during the raids.

READ | CR vs Etala Rajender: Friends turned foes head for high-voltage fight for power in Telangana elections 2023

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP releases fifth list of candidates for polls for November 25

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea accuse Microsoft, Amazon of causing Rs 3000 loss, hurting India; here’s why

PAK vs NZ: Kane Williamson sets record as New Zealand's highest World Cup run-scorer

Why is Gerald Coetzee not playing World Cup match against India?

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Polling to take place in 40 seats on Tuesday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE