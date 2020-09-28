Durga Puja 2020: Prayagraj Bengali association moves high court against Yogi govt's decision

Bengali Welfare Association of Prayagraj filed a PIL in the Allahabad High Court against the Uttar Pradesh government's decision of no allowing public events to celebrate Durga Puja in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the high court refused to intervene in the matter and disposed of the PIL. The petition specially demanded public celebration of Durga Puja in Prayagraj.

The high court said that the administration would take a decision in accordance with the guidelines of the central government and the petitioners could approach the district magistrate. The court also remarked that the DM would take the decision in this regard as per the latest coronavirus guidelines.

Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that no celebrations will be allowed to take place on the streets or pandals. He urged people to establish Durga idol in their homes.

No processions will be taken out, and no fairs will be organised in the state.

CM Adityanath also said that Ramlila will be staged in Uttar Pradesh under strict COVID-19 guidelines. He assured the people of the state that the tradition of the staging of Ramlila will not be broken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, only 100 people will be allowed to watch the Ramlila at a time.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ramlila committees will have to strictly follow social distancing.

Sanitisation, wearing of masks and hand washing will have to be strictly followed by people.