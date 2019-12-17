DRDO successfully test-fires land, air versions of BrahMos supersonic missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully test-fired two BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from land and air platforms from a mobile launcher in Odisha.

Targeting a ship, the land-missile was fired from an advanced indigenous seeker from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore off the coast of Odisha.

"It was launched with most of the indigenous components including Missile Airframe, Fuel Management System and DRDO-designed Seeker," said defence officials.

The air version of the missile was launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft and it too hit a target in the sea successfully.

"The test conducted in user configuration revalidated the ship attack capability of the advanced air-launched cruise missile," the officials added.

Designed jointly by the DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace, which is a joint venture between DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia, BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of 290 km and a capacity to carry 200 kg warhead. It can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets, or land.

In October, the DRDO successfully test-fired the land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha. In June 2019, the DRDO had test-fired 450-km range BrahMos, which is equipped with an upgraded guidance system and a Russian-designed seeker which give the missile greater accuracy.

The Air Force had successfully fired BrahMos air version missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft in May.