DRDO successfully test-fires land, air versions of BrahMos supersonic missile
Targeting a ship, the land-missile was fired from an advanced indigenous seeker from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore off the coast of Odisha.
Representational image
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully test-fired two BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from land and air platforms from a mobile launcher in Odisha.
Targeting a ship, the land-missile was fired from an advanced indigenous seeker from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore off the coast of Odisha.
"It was launched with most of the indigenous components including Missile Airframe, Fuel Management System and DRDO-designed Seeker," said defence officials.
The air version of the missile was launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft and it too hit a target in the sea successfully.
"The test conducted in user configuration revalidated the ship attack capability of the advanced air-launched cruise missile," the officials added.
Designed jointly by the DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace, which is a joint venture between DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia, BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of 290 km and a capacity to carry 200 kg warhead. It can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets, or land.
In October, the DRDO successfully test-fired the land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha. In June 2019, the DRDO had test-fired 450-km range BrahMos, which is equipped with an upgraded guidance system and a Russian-designed seeker which give the missile greater accuracy.
The Air Force had successfully fired BrahMos air version missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft in May.