Download your Aadhaar Card through face authentication - know simple steps here

The Aadhaar number, a 12-digit identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is necessary for day-t0-day tasks. These days, it is also important for taking the COVID-19 vaccines. Online tasks often require your Aadhaar number for authentication. However, we don't always have a physical copy of our Aadhaar card all the time. For this, an e-Aadhaar will be sufficient for availing of all those services.

There are essentially two methods to download an e-Aadhaar - by using the enrollment number and by using Aadhaar number.

Now the UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders. Under this new facility, Aadhaar cardholders can download their Aadhaar card online by face authentication through the official website of UIDAI.

Under this new facility, Aadhaar cardholders will go to the official website of UIDAI and enter their Aadhaar number and show their face and their Aadhar card will be downloaded.

However, it is important only a copy of the original Aadhaar card is downloaded. E-Aadhaar card is recognised everywhere in India.

Steps to download Aadhaar Card through face authentication:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI website: uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the bottom of the homepage, click on the option 'Get Aadhaar Card'

Step 3: Now you will be redirected to a new page where you need to find the option of face authentication under the Aadhaar Card section.

Step 4: Before selecting the 'Face Authentication' option, you need to enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA.

Step 5: Now you need to verify your face through the authentication process.

Step 6: Click on "OK" and the camera of your device will open and then the UIDAI will automatically click your picture.

Step 7: Once your photo is clicked and verified, you can successfully download your Aadhaar Card.