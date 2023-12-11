Headlines

DNA Verified: Controversial Islamic preacher dead? Here's the truth

Social media has been abuzz with rumors of the death of Zakir Naik, the controversial figure accused of spreading Islamic extremism. Despite widespread speculation, no credible source has confirmed his demise.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with rumors surrounding the alleged demise of Zakir Naik, the 58-year-old controversial figure accused of spreading Islamic extremism. Despite widespread speculation, no credible source has officially confirmed his death. The surge in online discussions about Naik's health has fueled questions about his well-being, prompting a closer examination of the claims, ultimately revealing them to be baseless fabrications. As of now, Zakir Naik is reported to be alive and in good health, with no concrete evidence supporting the circulating death rumors.

Zakir Naik, whose organization Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) was banned in India in 2016, has long been a contentious figure. Facing allegations of promoting hate speech, Naik was the subject of an FIR and was accused of instigating Muslim youth and terrorists to commit acts of terrorism in India and abroad. 

Earlier this year, Naik was invited as Oman's 'state guest' to deliver two religious speeches in Muscat during Ramadan. However, reports indicate that India has sought the extradition of Zakir Naik from Malaysia, alleging his involvement in criminal activities. Despite these controversies, Naik continues to be recognized as a scholar of Islam in many Islamic countries worldwide.

Born on October 18, 1965, in Mumbai, Zakir Naik is the founder and chairman of the Islamic Research Foundation and Peace TV.

Zakir Naik, wanted in India, currently resides in a luxury flat in Malaysia and maintains close ties to those in power. Associated with Salafism in Islam, he is said to draw inspiration from prominent figures such as Ahmed Deedat, Israr Ahmed, Rahmatullah Kairanawi, and Salman Al-Auda. Prior to embracing radical Islam, Naik completed his studies at Mumbai University. 

