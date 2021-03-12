DNA Special: Attack or accident? Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's leg injury

The sympathy card is being played rampantly in the West Bengal Assembly elections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that she had been attacked in Nandigram, which led her to the hospital with a fractured leg. Now, Mamata will resume her campaign in a wheelchair from March 13.

Sympathy and politics go hand in hand and West Bengal is no different. Twitter is divided over whether it was an accident or an attack.

West Bengal politics is not new to attacks on politicians. Earlier BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Babul Supremo have also been attacked. BJP president JP Nadda was attacked in Diamond Harbour three months ago. That time, Mamata had said that it wasn't an attack but a political drama.

In this case, the alleged attack on Mamata should also be considered a political drama.

Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries when she was waving at the crowd by standing on the footboard of the car with the door open on Wednesday (March 10). She has alleged that it is then when she was pushed by 4-5 people because of which she fell and got hurt.

There are three theories about the alleged attack:

1) Mamata Banerjee is alleging that some people deliberately pushed the door

2) Mamata Banerjee was standing on the footstep of the car and her left hand was inside the window. So, when the crowd moved towards the car, she sustained injuries.

3) There was a pillar that led to the accident and eyewitnesses have confirmed this.

Now we tell you something about this alleged attack that creates doubts:

1) After the incident, Mamata Banerjee's car remained stalled there until she made her statement to the media.

2) It is claimed that Mamata Banerjee didn't bleed due to the injuries. She was repeatedly saying that her leg in the door hurt her and the door of the car was deliberately closed. The important thing is that they did not try to take them to the hospital immediately.

3) Mamata Banerjee, after the incident, had alleged that the police were not present during the alleged attack. While, the pictures and video footage clearly showed the presence of policemen, who were controlling the crowd.

All these facts bring to the fore, Mamata Banerjee's double standards and how she is trying to play the sympathy card just before the Assembly elections in West Bengal.