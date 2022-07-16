DNA Explainer: Everything to know about the 24 Bills listed for Parliament's Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on August 18.

The upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to be a hectic and stormy one with the Centre ready to introduce 24 Bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the one aimed at regulating digital media for the first time in India.

For the Session, which begins on July 18 and concludes on August 12, Governors, Chief Ministers, State ministers and former MPs will all be allowed in the central hall.

The customary all-party meeting before the Session as well as the joint strategy meeting by the opposition are set to take place on Sunday.

Here is the complete list of 24 Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passage during the Monsoon Session:

Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022: Replacing the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867, by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the viewpoint of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of press freedom.

The bill aims to regulate digital media for the first time in India. Digital news publishers will have to apply for registration and will be required to do so within 90 days of the law coming into effect.

Cantonment Bill, 2022: The Bill proposes to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and facilitate "ease of living" in cantonments.

Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill: The Bill seeks to rationalise the government's role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, so as to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Strengthening the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency; carrying out some amendments to corporate insolvency resolution process and liquidation process.

Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022: Promotion and development of the coffee industry, enabling functioning of modern promotion and development of Coffee Board.

Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022: Revision of Special Economic Zones Act and to frame rules.

Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, to make some procedures simplified so as to be more accessible.

Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Strengthening WDRA (Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority); helping farmers store produce in scientific warehouse go-downs; encouraging scientific warehousing ecosystems.

Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022: The Bill aims at bringing structural changes in the governing structure of the CCI and changes to substantive provisions to address the needs for new-age markets.

Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Rationalising prohibited area and other amendments.

Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Kalakshetra Foundation Act, 1993, to empower the Kalakshetra Foundation to award certificates; diplomas; postgraduate diplomas; degrees to graduate and postgraduate; doctoral and post-doctoral courses; and conduct research in the areas of dance, traditional theatre, drama, Carnatic and traditional music, visual arts, craft education and art education.

Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022: The Bill aims at regulating land given including transfer, subdivision and change of purpose and also to delegate powers for better management of such land; enhancing ease of living while ensuring effective protection of government rights over the land.

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, by inter-alia clarifying applicability of Act in various types of lands and to streamline the process of approvals under it.

Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022: Preventing and combating trafficking in persons, especially women and children; to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights; and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected.

National Dental Commission Bill, 2022: Setting up a National Dental Commission and to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948.

National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022: Setting up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Inclusion of NITIE Mumbai in the IIM Act, 2017, and renaming NITIE, Mumbai, as IIM Mumbai

Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Conversion of National Rail Transportation Institute into Gati Shakti Vishvavidyalaya

Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana

Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, for bringing policy reforms and to improve ease of doing business in the sector.

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Providing regulatory framework for carbon trading in India; to encourage penetration of renewables in energy mix; effective implementation and enforcement of the Energy Conservation Act.

Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Revision of list of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes of Chhattisgarh.

Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Revision of list. of scheduled tribes in Tamil Nadu

Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Amendment of the Family Courts Act, 1984

Opposition's strategy

The Opposition will be meeting on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming monsoon session. This time, the TRS, which was considered close to the NDA so far, will also join the Opposition ranks. The reason for the TRS' major shift is the BJP's attempts to make inroads in Telangana.

The Congress-led Opposition is expected to corner the Modi government over inflation, rise in fuel prices and the recent incidents of hate speeches, including the one involving BJP's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.