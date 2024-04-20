Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Travis Head, Natarajan star as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in high-scoring feast

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

DNA Exclusive | PM Modi is the most popular political leader on social media, check his LSS score

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies of heart attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How popular are your political leaders? Know through LSS method

IPL 2024: Travis Head, Natarajan star as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in high-scoring feast

Ravi Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals

Summer fruits and vegetables to lower bad cholesterol levels

This bird is more poisonous than snake

Highest team totals in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

HomeIndia

India

DNA Exclusive | PM Modi is the most popular political leader on social media, check his LSS score

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lok Sabha elections have started across India. In the first phase, voting was held on 102 parliamentary seats on April 19. In the ongoing polls, political parties and leaders are wooing voters through rallies and campaigns. Popular leaders also use social media platforms to woo voters. In our DNA Exclusive, we have measured the Leader Social Score (LSS) of several political leaders who are in the fray in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.  

Today, we will discuss the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He is the most popular candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. On X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi has 97.3 million followers, whereas on Instagram, he has 88.5 million followers. On Meta-owned Facebook, 49 million follow him.

DNA Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100, PM Modi scored 85 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). PM Modi also leads on Facebook (85), Instagram (86) and Digital Listening (83).

Leaders' Social Score is a tool with which you can calculate the popularity of any leader in your constituency on social media. This score is calculated on the basis of the activities of leaders on social media platforms like X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Check out the score below:

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Narendra Modi

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 85
Digital Listening Score83
Facebook Score85
Instagram Score86
X Score87
YouTube Score81
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi, accuses him of running 'school of corruption' in country

'We certainly support...': US on Elon Musk's remarks on India's permanent UNSC seat

Watch: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others cast vote in Chennai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Meet superstar who got married at peak of her career, got divorced after 9 years of marriage, is now living as..

Adil Hussain regrets doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, says it makes him feel small: ‘I walked out…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement