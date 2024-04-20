DNA Exclusive | PM Modi is the most popular political leader on social media, check his LSS score

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Lok Sabha elections have started across India. In the first phase, voting was held on 102 parliamentary seats on April 19. In the ongoing polls, political parties and leaders are wooing voters through rallies and campaigns. Popular leaders also use social media platforms to woo voters. In our DNA Exclusive, we have measured the Leader Social Score (LSS) of several political leaders who are in the fray in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Today, we will discuss the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He is the most popular candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. On X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi has 97.3 million followers, whereas on Instagram, he has 88.5 million followers. On Meta-owned Facebook, 49 million follow him.

DNA Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100, PM Modi scored 85 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). PM Modi also leads on Facebook (85), Instagram (86) and Digital Listening (83).

Leaders' Social Score is a tool with which you can calculate the popularity of any leader in your constituency on social media. This score is calculated on the basis of the activities of leaders on social media platforms like X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Check out the score below:

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.