Diwali 2019: These quick beautiful Rangoli designs will make your house Diwali ready

Diwali is just around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate the festival of light with much fanfare. People during Diwali offer puja to ward off misfortunes and bring in good luck inside the homes. The essence of the festival of lights is to get the divine blessings in a way brightening up the family life and adding to its prosperity. The appropriate time (Muhurat) to perform Diwali puja is Amavasya Thithi and Pradosh time.
Apart from sweets, crackers, New clothes & jewllery, there is one more thing that is very popular among people during Diwali i.e Rangoli.
Rangoli are made at the entrance of the house and it is one of the best and easy ways to decorate the house.
It is popular folk art and is known by different names in different parts of the country. There are special rangoli powders available in the market. Some also make rangoli designs with grounded rice powder, while others decorate the rangoli with candles and diyas. It is generally created near the doorstep or on the verandah/courtyard of the house.
Here are some beautiful rangoli designs to inspire from and make your home Diwali ready...
Rangoli is an art form, originating in the Indian subcontinent, in which patterns are created on the floor or the ground using materials such as colored rice, dry flour, colored sand or flower petals. It is usually made during Diwali or Tihar, Onam, Pongal and other Hindu festivals in the Indian subcontinent. Designs are passed from one generation to the next, keeping both the art form and the tradition alive.
Detailed videos are available on my YouTube channel.
Detailed videos are available on my YouTube channel.
rangoli art
Flower Rangoli Designs
Every household in India will have these little corners of the house decorated with rangoli - patterns made with hand and from colours, paints, flowers, etc and are later decorated with diyas - lights.
Beautiful Rangoli Design
