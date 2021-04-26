'Devastated': Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella support India's fight against COVID-19

Expressing grief over the COVID-19 situation in India, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his Google counterpart Sundar Pichai on Monday (April 26) assured assured help to India in its fight against the coronavirus crisis.

Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to announce that his company will provide a Rs 135 crore funding to UNICEF and the non-profit Give India for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information about COVID-19.

"Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India," the Alphabet chief tweeted.

Also read Total lockdown in Karnataka? CM BS Yediyurappa to decide today

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

Satya Nadella said he was "heartbroken" to see the current coronavirus situation in India. Nadella added that Microsoft will continue to use its resources and technology for relief efforts.

Nadella also thanked the United States government for assuring help to India amid the crisis.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," his tweet read.

I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021

As second wave conitnues to wreak havoc across India, several countries including the United States, UK and France have pledged to provide critical supplies to India.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have pledged to provide all necessary assistance to India.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Joe Biden said in a tweet.

The UK is also sending life-saving medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, to India.

Meanwhile, India reported a record 3.52 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with over 2,800 deaths.