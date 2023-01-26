Delhi weather update: IMD predicts cloudy skies, moderate fog in national capital on Republic Day

Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Republic Day, Delhi is expected to experience overcast weather, with moderate fog reducing visibility to 200 metres. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain at 9 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Thursday morning, the city is likely to experience moderate fog. Conditions will be mostly cloudy during the day, according to the official. The weather office defines "very dense" fog as fog with a visibility of 0 to 50 metres, "dense" fog as 51 to 200 metres, "moderate" fog as 201 to 500 metres, and "shallow" fog as 501 to 1,000 metres. On Wednesday, Delhi experienced overcast skies and a low temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above average.

The highest temperature was recorded19.3 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below average. Tuesday's minimum temperature at Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, was 12.3 degrees Celsius, which is the highest reading so far this month. A maximum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius had been reached.

The next four to five days are likely to be cloudy in Delhi. On January 29, light rain may be expected as a result of a recent western disturbance. Delhi has not yet experienced any rain this winter. In January of this year, the capital experienced eight cold wave days, the most in the month in past 15 years.

According to IMD data, the city experienced two severe coldwave spells: January 5 to 9 and January 16 to 18. Additionally, Delhi has experienced the most dense fog in this month, over 50 hours, since 2019.

READ | Delhi air quality: National capital records season's best air quality since October last year

(With inputs from PTI)