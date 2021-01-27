Delhi violence: 22 FIRs registered, Twitter accounts of Khalistan supporters suspended

New Delhi: In the name of tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day, protesting farmers in the national capital Delhi were indulged in violence and created chaos. A group of farmers protesting against agricultural laws reached the iconic Red Fort with tractors and put a religious flag on the ramparts where the Prime Minister hoists the tricolour of India on August 15.

So far, the Delhi Police have registered a total of 22 FIRs in connection with farmers' violence during the rally.

The police are now trying to identify the protesters by extracting footage of CCTV cameras installed everywhere. Assistance from the Special Cell, Crime Branch is also being taken to extract footage from CCTV cameras at Lalkila, Nangloi, Mukarba Chowk, Central Delhi.

Twitter accounts of some Khalistan supporters have also been suspended after the violence. According to reports, the accounts were being used to spread anti-India agenda. These accounts were operated from Canada and the UK.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that the violence is the failure of the central and UP government. Farmers were deliberately drawn into the trap, he said, adding that the agitation of farmers against agricultural laws will still continue and if the government talks, we will talk.

For security reasons, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stated that the exit and entry gates at the Red Fort Metro station are closed for security, while entry at the Jama Masjid station is closed, although the exit from the station is allowed here. Apart from this, all other stations of Delhi Metro are open and normal services are running on all lines.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday in the Delhi violence case. The Home Secretary and the Director of IB will also be present in the meeting. Shah may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. In the meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs held on Tuesday, it was decided to deploy 15 additional companies of Para Military Force in Delhi.