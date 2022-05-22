Delhi temperature forecast: Capital may witness pleasant weather on THESE dates

Delhi heatwave: IMD has predicted a relief from high temperature.

New Delhi: Delhi's temperature dipped a bit as most areas of the national capital witnessed cloudy skies and a thunderstorm. The national capital's maximum temperature was 42.4 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was 29 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi's weather may become pleasant on May 23 and May 24.

The weather office has predicted that Delhi and adjoining areas will be hit by dust storms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour.

The pre-monsoon showers may become intense in the National Capital Region on May 23, May 24. The IMD said that temperatures in the national capital are expected to drop on these two days.

Partly cloudy skies and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.

With inputs from PTI