Delhi’s Covid-19 cases reducing since past 3 days, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

As per Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain, most of the Covid-19 related deaths in Delhi are due to comorbidities and that cases have been reducing since the past three days. The national capital’s positivity rate remains above 30 per cent mark.

However, Jain said that this too will reduce soon as the patients who are currently hospitalised mostly appear to be in a stagnant medical state.

As shared by ANI, the health minister said, “Cases have started reducing for the past three days but we will look at a substantial decrease for the next 3-4 days”. “The positivity rate will reduce with time as patients admitted to hospitals are stagnant. Most of the deaths were due to comorbidities”, he added.

He further reinstated that a reduction in the testing does not mean that there are less Covid-19 cases. He said, “Mild, asymptomatic, or high-risk contact cases, everyone gets tested”. “We [the health authorities in Delhi] are conducting three times more tests than that required by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of coronavirus seems to be increasing grip on the country as over a lakh cases have been reported daily in the past one week. With this, the country recorded 1.8 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, which increased to a whopping 2.7 lakh on Saturday.

Notably, the coronavirus cases have started showing significant dip in Delhi and Mumbai. This might be marked as a plateau of infections as the two cities recorded the highest number of cases in the country.

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday stood at 20,718, which implies a 15 per cent drop from the daily recorded numbers.

Nevertheless, the number of hospitalised patients rose to 2,618 on Saturday which is higher than the 2,446 hospitalisations reported on Friday.