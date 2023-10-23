Headlines

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

'Ousting BJP would be biggest act of patriotism': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

World Cup 2023: Man of the Match awards for India so far

7 dry fruits to help you stay warm in winter

Most 4-plus wicket hauls in World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

HomeIndia

India

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

The air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 450 'severe'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The overall air quality level is declining to the 'very poor' category day by day in Delhi and Mumbai. The AQI in the national capital dropped to ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, visuals of stubble getting burned in a field in Haryana's Karnal have surfaced. A total of 48 cases of stubble-burning has been reported in the state till date this season. 

The state's Agriculture Department has also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on farmers who were found burning the stubble."We are forced to set fire to the straw as we have to sow the next crop, we are getting late in it, that is why we have to burn it, we also know that burning the stubble causes many problems," said a farmer. 

Earlier, in line with the commitment to combat stubble burning, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had said that there is no reason to burn stubble, but if people still don't understand, we will be strict with them."Still, we will collect information on all such farmers, speak with them, and make them understand. If they still don't understand, we will be strict with them," he said.

According to SAFAR statistics as of 6:30 am, the national capital's overall air quality is still classified as "very poor," with an AQI of 303. Mumbai's current AQI of 127 places it in the "moderate" category for air quality. 

In addition, BMC has announced several steps to mitigate the escalating air pollution. In Delhi, GRAP-II has been enforced, and Environment Minister Gopal Rai will preside over a meeting with officials today. 

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

'What is taking place in Middle East is still not entirely clear…': EAM Jaishankar

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Notification issued for 2nd phase, five candidates file papers on first day

IND vs NZ: New Zealand create World Cup history with Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell's record-breaking partnership

Football great, England and Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton dies at 86

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE