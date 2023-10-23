Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

The air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 450 'severe'.

The overall air quality level is declining to the 'very poor' category day by day in Delhi and Mumbai. The AQI in the national capital dropped to ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, visuals of stubble getting burned in a field in Haryana's Karnal have surfaced. A total of 48 cases of stubble-burning has been reported in the state till date this season.

The state's Agriculture Department has also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on farmers who were found burning the stubble."We are forced to set fire to the straw as we have to sow the next crop, we are getting late in it, that is why we have to burn it, we also know that burning the stubble causes many problems," said a farmer.

Earlier, in line with the commitment to combat stubble burning, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had said that there is no reason to burn stubble, but if people still don't understand, we will be strict with them."Still, we will collect information on all such farmers, speak with them, and make them understand. If they still don't understand, we will be strict with them," he said.

According to SAFAR statistics as of 6:30 am, the national capital's overall air quality is still classified as "very poor," with an AQI of 303. Mumbai's current AQI of 127 places it in the "moderate" category for air quality.

In addition, BMC has announced several steps to mitigate the escalating air pollution. In Delhi, GRAP-II has been enforced, and Environment Minister Gopal Rai will preside over a meeting with officials today.

