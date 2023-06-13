Delhi Ring Metro to add 8 stops, passengers from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to benefit, check list of stations | File Photo

Commuters from many satellite cities of the national capital region will immensely benefit once the entire Ring Metro line is complete. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is currently under construction as an extension of the Pink Line which begins from Shivpur. Once the 12.55 km stretch is complete, it will be the longest metro line at 71.15 kms and the first ring metro of the country.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will add 8 new stops to the Ring Road Metro, taking the total number to 47 metro stations. The Pink Line will become the Ring Metro corridor once the corridor is complete. It will benefit passengers coming from Delhi-NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.

The entire corridor is expected to be completed by June 2024 after delay from the initial timeline of September 2023. The entire Ring Road line will have 11 interchange stations. The corridor will connect East Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi. The corridor will reportedly use a triple-decker metro. Below the metro line will be a flyover.

The list of stations to be added are: Burari Station, Jharoda Station, Jagatpur Village Station, Soorghat Station, Sonia Vihar Station, Khajuri Khas Station, Bhajanpura Station, Yamuna Vihar Station, Maujpur-Babarpur Station.